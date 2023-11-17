Japan's Deputy Finance Minister Akazawa:

  • Don't have specific FX level in mind in deciding when to intervene
  • Any FX intervention will be aimed at arresting excess volatility

  • We won't intervene just because yen is weakening

And Bank of Japan Governor Ueda weighs in further:

  • Desirable for currencies to move stably reflecting fundamentals

Earlier this week we had an ex-Ministry of Finance guy saying the yen is trading in line with fundamentals:

And, back to Ueda, more again:

  • It's true consumption in latest gdp data somewhat weak
  • Want to gauge whether consumption continues to recover moderately by looking at various data
  • Service consumption is rising, but consumption of goods that saw sharp price rises such as food, daily necessities is somewhat weak
  • Key to consumption outlook is whether wages will continue to rise
There has been plenty from Ueda today: