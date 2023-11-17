Japan's Deputy Finance Minister Akazawa:

Don't have specific FX level in mind in deciding when to intervene

Any FX intervention will be aimed at arresting excess volatility

We won't intervene just because yen is weakening

And Bank of Japan Governor Ueda weighs in further:

Desirable for currencies to move stably reflecting fundamentals

Earlier this week we had an ex-Ministry of Finance guy saying the yen is trading in line with fundamentals:

We've been saying the same thing over and over again at ForexLive for months. Sheesh.

And, back to Ueda, more again:

It's true consumption in latest gdp data somewhat weak

Want to gauge whether consumption continues to recover moderately by looking at various data

Service consumption is rising, but consumption of goods that saw sharp price rises such as food, daily necessities is somewhat weak

Key to consumption outlook is whether wages will continue to rise

There has been plenty from Ueda today: