BoJ's Ueda has been the wires, with the following headlines landing on the terminal.

JAPAN'S ECONOMY RECOVERING MODERATELY ALBEIT WITH SOME WEAK SIGNS

TREND INFLATION, WHICH IS LIKELY STILL BELOW 2%, LIKELY TO GRADUALLY ACCELERATE

OUTLOOK FOR OVERSEAS ECONOMIES, INCLUDING U.S. ECONOMY, REMAINS UNCERTAIN

UNCERTAINTY SURROUNDING JAPAN'S ECONOMY, PRICES REMAIN HIGH

MUST BE VIGILANT TO IMPACT OF MARKET, FX MOVES AND THEIR EFFECT ON JAPAN'S ECONOMY, PRICES

IMPACT OF FX VOLATILITY ON JAPAN'S INFLATION HAS INCREASED THAN IN THE PAST

WILL GUIDE MONETARY POLICY APPROPRIATELY FROM STANDPOINT OF SUSTAINABLY, STABLY ACHIEVING 2% INFLATION TARGET

MARKETS REMAIN UNSTABLE

MUST SCRUTINISE IMPACT OF UNSTABLE MARKET ON JAPAN'S ECONOMIC AND PRICE OUTLOOK, OUR VIEW ON RISKS AND LIKELIHOOD OF ACHIEVING OUR FORECAST

MUST SCRUTINISE MARKET MOVES WITH HIGH SENSE OF URGENCY FOR TIME BEING

