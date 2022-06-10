Japan finance minister Suzuki:

  • no comment on FX levels
  • says FX stability is important, rapid moves not desirab;le
  • Japan's government will respond appropriately to exchange rates, will follow G7 agreement on FX

USD/JPY dropped lower from its early highs well before the minister did his jawboning:

usd yen chart 10 June 2022