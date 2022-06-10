Japan finance minister Suzuki:

no comment on FX levels

says FX stability is important, rapid moves not desirab;le

Japan's government will respond appropriately to exchange rates, will follow G7 agreement on FX

Nothing at all new here from Suzuki. I posted earlier this week on what he'll say if yen intervention is near by:

and:

Related:

USD/JPY dropped lower from its early highs well before the minister did his jawboning:

