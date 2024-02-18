Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki had an interview with Japan's media, Nikkei, over the weekend:

“The Bank of Japan holds jurisdiction over monetary policy. But there will be a phase when interest rates go up”

He didn't give a time frame so this is not a really helpful comment.

On the yen:

there are pros and cons to its moves that have varying effects on Japan’s exporters and firms reliant on imports

declined to comment on whether a weak yen, or a strong yen, was desirable for the economy

Again, not much assistance.