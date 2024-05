Coming up at 1345 GMT / 0945 US Eastern time, Japan's finance minister Suzuki and Bank of Japan Governor Ueda will hold a press conference on the sidelines of the ADB meeting.

This will be of much interest given the moves from the Ministry of Finance through the Bank of Japan this week to support the yen!

The ADB meeting is the Asian Development Bank, its annual meeting being held in Tbilisi, Georgia (yeah, where all the protests are happening right now).