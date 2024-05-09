Japan's finance minister Suzuki

says is closely watching FX moves

appropriate actions will be taken on FX if needed

won't comment on FX levels

Nothing unusual from Suzuki here - run of the mill jawboning to try to support yen. USD/JPY is around 155.39 and near the bottom end of its morning range here in Asia.

Some data just released:

Also released were Current Account data for Japan's 2023/24 Fiscal year (April 2023 to March 2024). The current account surplus came in at 25.34 tln yen, its largest ever.

More on the "current account"