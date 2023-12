Japan's government will raise its long-term interest rate estimate, used to compile the state budget, to 1.9% for the next fiscal year from the current year's 1.1%

the higher estimate reflects rising Japanese government bond yields on expectations of a near-term exit from ultra-loose monetary policy

pushes up the government's debt-financing cost

The Nikkei carries the report, not citing sources. Headlines via Reuters

Don't blame Bank of Japan Governor Ueda, he hasn't done anything yet.