Japan's government will warn of the pain a weak yen may inflict on households in this year's long-term economic policy roadmap.

Reuters report citing a draft of the document it has sighted.

"Japan's economy continues to recover moderately, though some sectors, notably consumption, are stalling," the draft of this year's long-term roadmap said.

"At present, the pace of wage rises hasn't caught up with that of inflation," it said.

"Vigilance is required to the impact a weak yen could have on households' purchasing power through rising import prices," according to the draft, seen by Reuters by Tuesday.

The reference to the weak yen's impact will likely keep the Bank of Japan (BOJ) under pressure to raise interest rates or slow its huge bond buying.

'Roadmap' calls on the Bank of Japan to "sustainably and stably achieve its 2% inflation target while confirming whether a positive wage-inflation cycle is in place".

The long-term roadmap, which is crafted each year as a key document highlighting the administration's policy priorities, is expected to be finalised around June 21.