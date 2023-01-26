Japan's Finance Ministry's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Kanda. He is the guy (its normally a guy, yeah) who will instruct the BOJ to intervene, when he judges it necessary. Often referred to as Japan's 'top currency diplomat'.
Comments:
Cannot tolerate rapid, one-sided fx moves driven by speculative
trade, such as those seen last year
Important for fx
markets to move stably reflecting economic fundamentals
BOJ targets price
stability, while MoF seeks stable currency moves
Wants to discuss
enhancing Chiang-Mai initiative by making its swap arrangement more
flexible
There is little yen response. This sort of verbal intervention can be of use when the moves are one-sided, and as he says they were last year (you'll recall the sharp yen weakness that turned in late October). But right now, is he just blowing off stream? 'Cause they is no pressing need for them.