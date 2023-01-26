Currency Rates

Currency rates (also known as the exchange rates) are the price at which one nation's currency is valued against another nation's currency. It consists of two parts. The base currency and the quote currency. The base is always valued at one, while the quote fluctuates. For example, when observing the currency rate of the euro versus the US dollar, this will be written as EUR/USD, with the euro (EUR) being the base and the US dollar (USD) being the quote. As mentioned, the base currency always ha

