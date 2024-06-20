Masato Kanda is vice-minister for international affairs at Japan's Ministry of Finance. He is the official who will instruct the BOJ to intervene, when he judges it necessary, and is often referred to as Japan's 'top currency diplomat'.

US exchange rate list assessed against mechanical criteria

Ready to take actions if excess fx move seen

Fx intervention has been effective

Don't see problem after Japan added to US currency monitoring list

The list he is referring to:

Kanda spoke yesterday also:

USD/JPY seeing a hit to a few bids. Compared to the uprun its pretty close to a nothing move: