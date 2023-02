The hearing for Governor (Kazuo Ueda is the nominee) will be in the morning (Japan time).

That for the two deputies will be in the afternoon:

Former Financial Services Agency chief Ryozo Himino

Long time executive at the BOJ Shinichi Uchida

There is little doubt the nominees will be approved, but we should get some comments from them that'll shed light on their plans, We'll see.

This is not fresh news (the morning and afternoon bit is).