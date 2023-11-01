Japan chief cabinet secretary Matsuno with some verbal intervention to proper up the yen:
- Important for currencies to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals
- Rapid fx moves undesirable
- Won't comment on forex levels
- Won't rule out any steps to respond to disorderly fx moves
Of course the huge monetary policy divergence between the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan is a powerful fundamental.
- Japan's Mr Yen Kanda says concerned about one-sided sharp FX moves
- and more: standing by but no comment on when and what when asked about possible steps to be taken including intervention