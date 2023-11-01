Japan chief cabinet secretary Matsuno with some verbal intervention to proper up the yen:

  • Important for currencies to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals
  • Rapid fx moves undesirable
  • Won't comment on forex levels
  • Won't rule out any steps to respond to disorderly fx moves

Of course the huge monetary policy divergence between the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan is a powerful fundamental.

yen fx fundamentals 01 November 2023

--

Earlier from Finance Minister Suzuki

And also from 'Mr. Yen' Kanda: