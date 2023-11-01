Japan chief cabinet secretary Matsuno with some verbal intervention to proper up the yen:

Important for currencies to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals

Rapid fx moves undesirable

Won't comment on forex levels

Won't rule out any steps to respond to disorderly fx moves

Of course the huge monetary policy divergence between the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan is a powerful fundamental.

--

Earlier from Finance Minister Suzuki

And also from 'Mr. Yen' Kanda: