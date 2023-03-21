Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno
- Will allocate more than 2tln JPY from reserves for measures to cushion the blow to the economy from rising prices
---
Serenity now time at the Bank of Japan. Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda has spent a decade trying to drive inflation up at the behest of the government.