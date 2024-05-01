The BOJ intervened first on a Japanese holiday, that was on Monday this week. And then for a second time just hours ago, during NZ morning.

While both times they had an impact, and they'll be gratified, these 2 times are both indications of how weak they, and the Ministry of Finance, are:

1. They don't want to spend too much of their USD reserves:

Japan's foreign exchange reserves are limited

the 2022 interventions cost the country about US$62 billion

2. For all the talk it doesn't look like they have support from the US (except for verbal support). Its just been intervention at thin liquidity times so far, they don't want to take on the market. It looks very much like they are on their own.

Earlier today:

USD/JPY update, the swings continue:

-

If you are curious about the mechanics of intervention and why you should be watching the MoF instead of the BOJ: