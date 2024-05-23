A perfect Friday read from Reuters!

For more than two decades, investors lost their shirts in Japan. In a trade that became known as a “widowmaker”, they sold short Japanese government bonds with their tiny yields, yet suffered as long-term rates crept ever lower and bond prices rose.

Today, taking a long position in Japan’s currency is similarly threatening to shorten the lifespans of investors in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Over the past three years, the yen has fallen by around 50% against the U.S. dollar. But there are good reasons that painful bet may pay off sooner.

Reuters canvas a stack of reasons the yen is weak but settle on the obvious:

Over the past few years a large gap has opened up between short-term interest rates in the United States and Japan. The Fed Funds Rate stands at 5.5% while the Bank of Japan’s policy rate is a measly 0.1%. Japanese retail investors have sold yen and bought dollars to pick up the extra yield. At the same time, they have enjoyed large capital gains – in yen terms – as the currency weakened.

Here is the link - a good read.

Sheese, a JPY/USD chart. Turn your screens upside down!