The next Japanese national inflation report, for August, is due at 8.30am Tokyo time on 22 September, which is 2330 GMT on the 21st.

The Bank of Japan meeting concludes later that day.

Reuters polling of analysts shows core inflation is expected at 3%, above the Bank of Japan's 2% target for a 17th straight month

year-on-year core CPI, which excludes volatile fresh food but includes fuel costs, would be a slight slowdown from a 3.1% gain in July

Reuters adds:

After hitting a peak of 4.2% in January, inflation continued to slow as the effect of last year's sharp rises in fuel and raw material prices dissipate. But some analysts say the slowdown has not been as large as expected due to steady rises in food prices, and could keep inflation above the BOJ's target longer than initially thought.

---

Earlier this week we had the news that Bank of Japan Governor Ueda sees potential to tighten policy if he is satisfied the inflation condition is met. After 17 months when is enough enough?

Powell Ueda Lagarde