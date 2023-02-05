From Japan's Nikkei in an article saying that:
Japan's government has approached Bank of Japan Deputy Gov. Masayoshi Amamiya as a possible successor to central bank chief Haruhiko Kuroda, people familiar with the matter said,
The article adds:
The next chief will be tasked with charting a path to normal monetary policy after the U.S. Federal Reserve and other peers have all raised interest rates to fight BOJ
Which seems to be the opinion of the article writer (or writers) not a quote from sources or the government or Amamiya. Amamiya and Kuroda are pretty much two peas in a pod, Amamiya won't be gung-ho in normalizing BOJ policy if he is appointed, he'd move slowly and cautiously I suspect.
USD/JPY has traded to 132.49, a three-week high in super-thin early Asia trade.
The background to all this is the chatter that yes, the Bank will move towards trimming back its current ultra-easy policy once Kuroda departs. Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda's term end on April 8.