  • Japan's government has approached Bank of Japan Deputy Gov. Masayoshi Amamiya as a possible successor to central bank chief Haruhiko Kuroda, people familiar with the matter said,

Which seems to be the opinion of the article writer (or writers) not a quote from sources or the government or Amamiya. Amamiya and Kuroda are pretty much two peas in a pod, Amamiya won't be gung-ho in normalizing BOJ policy if he is appointed, he'd move slowly and cautiously I suspect.

USD/JPY has traded to 132.49, a three-week high in super-thin early Asia trade.

The background to all this is the chatter that yes, the Bank will move towards trimming back its current ultra-easy policy once Kuroda departs. Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda's term end on April 8.

