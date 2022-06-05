Bloomberg (link is gated) citing a senior ruling party member, Shouji Nishida

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is likely to want the Bank of Japan to stick with its current policy direction even after a change of governor

" ... the policy cooperation with the BOJ established under Abenomics must be continued,” Nishida said in an interview last week. “It means the next BOJ governor must stay on Kuroda’s path.”

This seems a bit pointless. Kuroda's term end in April on next year. And a week is a long time in politics. Who knows what Kishida will do, or if he'll still be around (I'm guessing he will be, but still).