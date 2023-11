UA ZENSEN is the Japanese Federation of Textile, Chemical, Commerce, Food and General Services Workers' Unions

Nikkei reports the union is seeking a 6% wage hike

overall wage increase target of 6% for full-time and part-time employees

during spring labor negotiations in 2024

the second consecutive year for a 6% claim

If they get it it would go some way towards more sustainable inflation and perhaps a BOJ policy change.