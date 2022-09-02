Japan finance minister Suzuki comments now seeking to support the yen:

no comment on every day-to-day forex moves

important for currencies to move stably reflecting economic fundamentals

recent fx market moves are big

to take appropriate action on fx if necessary

watching fx moves with high sense of urgency

to brief media after g7 finmin meeting tonight

excessive, disorderly forex moves can have negative impact on the economy

to coordinate with other countries, respond to fx moves as appropriate

---

