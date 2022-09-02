Japan finance minister Suzuki comments now seeking to support the yen:
- no comment on every day-to-day forex moves
- important for currencies to move stably reflecting economic fundamentals
- recent fx market moves are big
- to take appropriate action on fx if necessary
- watching fx moves with high sense of urgency
- to brief media after g7 finmin meeting tonight
- excessive, disorderly forex moves can have negative impact on the economy
- to coordinate with other countries, respond to fx moves as appropriate
---
Earlier:
Japan chief cabinet secretary Matsuno tries to talk up the yen
USD/JPY above 140, get ready for (ineffective) talking intervention out of Japan today