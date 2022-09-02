Japan finance minister Suzuki comments now seeking to support the yen:

  • no comment on every day-to-day forex moves
  • important for currencies to move stably reflecting economic fundamentals
  • recent fx market moves are big
  • to take appropriate action on fx if necessary
  • watching fx moves with high sense of urgency
  • to brief media after g7 finmin meeting tonight
  • excessive, disorderly forex moves can have negative impact on the economy
  • to coordinate with other countries, respond to fx moves as appropriate

---

Earlier:

Japan chief cabinet secretary Matsuno tries to talk up the yen

USD/JPY above 140, get ready for (ineffective) talking intervention out of Japan today