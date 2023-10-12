JPMorgan Asset Management Chief Global Strategist David Kelly was interviewed (Bloomberg TV) after the US CPI report.

US September CPI +3.7% y/y versus +3.6% y/y expected

JPMAM analyst Kelly:

the CPI, I think it was close to ... exactly on expectations

the one thing that seemed to be stronger than people had expected was hotels ... that was one of the things that pushed up shelter costs

And if you take that as there's there's really not much else going on here

Meanwhile, we're looking very closely at the price of gasoline, because what's happening is even though crude oil prices are holding in at a fairly high levels, we've seen refiner margins come crashing down. And so the price of a gallon of gasoline is now $0.19 lower than it was a month ago. And so I think that bodes well for for a better reading for October CPI.

So right now, I think we're still on track ... for CPI headline being a 2% or less in the fourth quarter of next year... that's one year ahead of the Fed's target. And that's, you know, so overall, this report makes me I'm still very optimistic that inflation is coming down.

