JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon was speaking in an interview with the Times of India. Dimon is in Mumbai attending a JPMorgan investor summit.

“I am not sure if the world is prepared for 7%,”

“I ask people in business, ‘Are you prepared for something like 7%?’ The worst case is 7% with stagflation. If they are going to have lower volumes and higher rates, there will be stress in the system,”

Dimon cautioned that another two percentage points of rate hikes would be “more painful” than the last two.

---

Wow, Dimon with the scary prognostications. Maybe he ate bad curry or something?