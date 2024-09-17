JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon was speaking at a conference on Tuesday. I didn't hear a specific 25 or 50 from him, but he did say that the cut is “not going to be earth-shattering.”

I guess that's a tip for 25? Although 50 ain't gonna shatter the earth either come to think of it.

More on the cut:

“it’s a minor thing”

“People overly focus on, ‘are we going to have a soft landing, a hard landing? Honestly, most of us have been through all that stuff, it doesn’t matter as much.”

Dimon says his big concerns right now are eopolitical issues