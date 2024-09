JP Morgan's Chief US Economist Michael Feroli on the US consumer:

slower income growth could prove a headwind to consumer spending growth

this has been the engine powering the economy in recent quarters

policy is restrictive

downside employment risks are growing

upside inflation risks are ebbing

Recommends a 50bp Fed Funds rate cut:

we still think cutting 50bp at the September meeting is the right thing to do

Adam prepared this. I swear the dude can read my mind.