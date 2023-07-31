JP Morgan noted on Monday that it is confirming its view of lower UST yield in H2 this year, citing

disinflation,

the potential from a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy error,

the risk of 'rollover' in spending by consumers,

the risk of rollover in the jobs market.

“We continue to believe that US 10-year bond yield has peaked at 4.2%, a call we made last October”