Via an analyst at JP Morgan Asset Management:
- projects US real GDP growth of around 2% for the year
- "Inflation is set to cool gradually, with the headline consumer price index (CPI) reaching the low twos by year-end"
- "This should in turn prompt the US Federal Reserve to deliver two or three rate cuts this year, likely starting at the June meeting,”
- environment supports a pro-risk stance
JPAM is overweight credit and equity.
We had Federal Reserve Chair Powell speaking on Wednesday US time:
First Beyonce, now JPow?