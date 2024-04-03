Via an analyst at JP Morgan Asset Management:

  • projects US real GDP growth of around 2% for the year
  • "Inflation is set to cool gradually, with the headline consumer price index (CPI) reaching the low twos by year-end"
  • "This should in turn prompt the US Federal Reserve to deliver two or three rate cuts this year, likely starting at the June meeting,”
  • environment supports a pro-risk stance

JPAM is overweight credit and equity.

We had Federal Reserve Chair Powell speaking on Wednesday US time:

Powell cowboy
AI image

