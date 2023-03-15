Via a JP Morgan note, a shrug of the shoulders:

what we are seeing now is qualitatively what should be expected after 450bp of rate hikes.

The main points:

The delayed effects of tight monetary policy is creating the usual stress in financial conditions

Headwinds to credit growth could subtract 0.5-1.0% off of GDP in coming quarters

We think this is broadly consistent with our outlook for a Fed-induced recession

The Fed isn't done, in our view, and we look for another 25bp hike next week, and a final hike in May

-

Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is March 21 and 22.

