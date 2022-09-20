Info conveyed by the Wall Street Journal (gated) on what economists at JPM are projecting from the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

75bp rate hike coming on Wednesday, 21 September 2022

50bp coming at the following meeting in November (JPMorgan’s earlier called for a 25bp increase in November)

further hikes reaching a target rate of 4.25% by February

“The labor market has proven surprisingly resilient and downside growth risks appear to have abated,”

“This leads us to believe the Fed will have to do more to restrain labor demand.”



Meetings ahead:

The first meeting of 2023 is January 31 - February 1.