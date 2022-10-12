JP Morgan says last Friday's NFP:
"sealed the deal for a 75bp hike at the Fed’s next meeting"
Further ahead JPM are looking for the upper band of the Fed’s target range to reach 4.75% early in 2023, and to stay there right through the year.
JP Morgan says last Friday's NFP:
"sealed the deal for a 75bp hike at the Fed’s next meeting"
Further ahead JPM are looking for the upper band of the Fed’s target range to reach 4.75% early in 2023, and to stay there right through the year.
Tags
Most Popular
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read