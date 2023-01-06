Snippet commentary from JP Morgan on the US benchmark S&P500 index.

We believe the market is approaching a bifurcation, at which point stocks risk seeing a more accelerated leg of the bear market that is associated with falling earnings expectations and break in correlation from interest rates

We ultimately expect a H1 2023 bear market bottom.

The realised inflation trajectory into early 2023 and the nature in which the forward rate curve reshapes to it will likely dictate the timing and level of the low.

At the positive end of the risk spectrum ... rapidly falling inflation data leads to further expectations of eases in the second half of the year and helps the S&P 500 bottom near the 3491 Oct trough