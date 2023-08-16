Summary points of an extended piece from JP Morgan Global Economic Research on the 'fate of the global expansion'.

Global corporate profit gains slowed less than expected due to upside surprises to real GDP and inflation

While this resilience is supporting job and capex growth, underlying pressures on margins are building

Our key scenarios for the outlook can be viewed through the lens of the profit cycle

A "Boiling the frog" outturn sees profit pressures build as pricing power fades and wages squeeze margins...

...or pricing power remains with higher inflation that requires central banks to re-start the hiking cycle

A "Goldilocks" scenario requires either revenue gains to offset margin compression, or productivity growth

I'm cheering on the final bullet point but suspect the "higher inflation that requires central banks to re-start the hiking cycle" is more likely. Sadly.