The US inflation data released Thursday was higher than expected:;

JP Morgan says watch the PPI report (due Friday) as it could also impact the core PCE inflating data (due late in October).

JPM says the inflation figures are "broadly consistent" with inflation gradually falling back to the Fed 2% target rate. JPM maintains its forecast for a 25bp rate cut from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in November.

US PPI data is due Friday, October 11, 2024 at 8.30 am US Eastern time: