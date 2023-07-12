The US CPI report for June came in lower than the consensus expected for both headline and core m/m.

JP Morgan, in a nod to Federal Reserve Chair Powell's comment about a narrow path to avoiding recession, says:

"... the narrow path to a soft landing looks a smidgeon wider this morning"

Citing:

"Core CPI is already off 1.7%-points from its high. The standard models predict that the next 2-3%-points of disinflation will require a significant employment sacrifice, but those models missed both the run-up and partial climb down in inflation."

Goldman Sachs are tipping the July Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate hike to be the final in the cycle: