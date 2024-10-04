A note from JPM US chief economist Michael Feroli, his take on Federal Reserve independence under a second Trump term.

As well as existing features that can help insulate the Fed from political pressure, for example:

firing Federal Reserve Chair Powell would be difficult

JPM point to financial markets:

“Another possible check on an attempted removal of a sitting Fed chair is the reaction of financial markets. As president, Trump was very attuned to asset prices as a scorecard on his administration. Ousting a chair as respected as Powell could provoke sharp reaction in markets, possibly raising Treasury borrowing costs and threatening the dollar’s reserve currency status.”

JPM add that A harris win will mean no change to the bank's independence, “there are more interesting questions following a Trump victory.”

