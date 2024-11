JPMorgan analysts expect the BOJ will raise rates in April and October 2025. Bringing the policy rate to 1.0% by the end of 2025.

BOJ will likely raise rates twicee to 1.5% in 2026

JPMorgan cites:

In a global context, the BOJ is set to continue marching to the beat of its own drum, pointing to a year of underperformance for” Japanese yields relative to global developed market peers

Bank of Japan Governor Ueda