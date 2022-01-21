JP Morgan remarks on the Fed's release of its report on the prospects for the Fed creating its own central bank digital currency (CBDC).

The report went through the usual list of costs and benefits of a CBDC and concluded with no recommendation for immediate action.

However, it was noted that the Fed would only issue a CBDC with "clear support from the executive branch and from Congress, ideally in the form of a specific authorizing law."

In the current political environment, that seems like a long shot.

LOL. Yes, yes it does.

