Analysts at JP Morgan remain bearish on the RMB:

“The fundamental case for additional yuan weakness remains very much intact.”

“We see the dollar-yuan uptrend as durable, but recent events are a reminder that authorities will periodically try to disrupt one way moves.”

The 'recent events' JPM refer to centre on the People's Bank of China setting the reference rate for USD/CNY much lower than models expect. This was yesterday, for example:

The PBOC is not standing in the way of a weaker yuan, they are however trying to slow the pace of the drop.

The yuan is not a freely floating currency. Its subject to PBOC intervention, in the form of this daily setting, every single trading day.

I do remind of this every treading day also:

The People's Bank of China (PBOC), China's central bank, is responsible for setting the daily midpoint of the yuan (also known as renminbi or RMB). The PBOC follows a managed floating exchange rate system that allows the value of the yuan to fluctuate within a certain range, called a "band," around a central reference rate, or "midpoint." It's currently at +/- 2% and some think it could widen to 3% this year.

How the process works: