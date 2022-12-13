Responses to the US CPI data continue inbound.The data, ICYMI:
Earlier response posts:
- Slower than expected rise in US CPI adds to the case for a sooner, lower terminal rate
- Goldman Sachs FOMC preview - expect a higher peak rate projection, and larger cuts in 2023
JPM now:
- market has cut back its pricing of the terminal (peak_) Fed Funds rate
- but the strong jobs market means the majority of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members will remain more concerned about doing too little than too much
Thus:
- "we continue to see the Fed hiking to 5% in 1Q23"
FOMC statement is due at 1900 GMT, Powell presser at 1930 GMT.