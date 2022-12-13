Responses to the US CPI data continue inbound.The data, ICYMI:

market has cut back its pricing of the terminal (peak_) Fed Funds rate

but the strong jobs market means the majority of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members will remain more concerned about doing too little than too much

"we continue to see the Fed hiking to 5% in 1Q23"

FOMC statement is due at 1900 GMT, Powell presser at 1930 GMT.