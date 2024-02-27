JP Morgan equity analysts note investor sentiment is predominantly bullish, resulting in a consensus view on the "goldilocks outcome".

But outline concerns brewing:

inflation could rise due to loose financial conditions, strength in the jobs market, high government spending

potential 1970s-style stagflation due to geopolitical headwinds to global trade

that could be exacerbated by the Nov US election

Which could mean higher rates for longer from the Federal Reserve.

More on the 1970s, the note goes on to say that there were three distinct surges in inflation, each linked to geopolitical events:

equity markets remained largely unchanged in nominal value, while bonds saw significant outperformance

JPM also cite:

"Investor positioning has increased significantly and presents an increasing headwind for the market."

JPM's