JP Morgan’s Kolanovic says the second half of this year presents a 'challenging backdrop' for equities:

“We expect a more challenging backdrop for stocks in H2 and believe risk-reward remains unattractive"

Citing:

given the decelerating economy

and a likely recession starting in 4Q23/1Q24

softening consumer trends

the significant re-rating of stocks so far this year

That last point he is referring to the move higher so far in 2023.

Kolanovic expects moderating growth in the second half, with stubbornly high inflation forcing central banks to retain their restrictive stance and potentially tighten further.

On subdued market action presently: