JPMorgan's President and Chief Operating Officer Daniel Pinto spoke on Friday ICYMI.

Said lending is slowing due to both supply and demand issues:

On the economy and Federal Reserve :

  • consumption remains positive
  • there are some indications the economy is slowing
  • "Likely the Fed will get to run towards 5.5% and then they will pause" to assess inflation ... If inflation accelerates further, the Fed could raise rates 50 basis points with a series of smaller rate hikes
  • will be a "recession at some point", but doesn't see a crisis, "It's just a slowdown in the economy"

Next Fed dates i June 13 &14:

fomc fed dates 2023