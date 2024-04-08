JPMorgan Chase will release earnings at the end of the week, but today, CEO Jamie Dimon released his annual letter to JPMorgan Chase shareholders. In

Dimon in his 61-page letter said the U.S. economy has remained resilient despite his skepticism, but also warned that events such as wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, could amplify economic stresses and put risk in the US growth in jeopardy.

He warned that U.S. interest rates could potentially reach 8% or more in the future due to factors like high deficit spending and geopolitical tensions exacerbating inflation.

He cites substantial fiscal spending, investments needed for the green economy, global remilitarization, and changes in global trade as inflationary influences

He said that despite challenges, the U.S. economy has shown resilience, though Dimon remains skeptical about the global situation, particularly conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East that could threaten economic growth.

He is cautious about the market's optimism regarding the Federal Reserve managing a "soft landing" for the economy, deeming the likelihood of such an outcome much lower than what market prices (70% chance) suggest.

He says JPMorgan is preparing for various scenarios where interest rates could either drop to as low as 2% or climb to 8% or higher, ensuring the bank's performance remains stable.

He said the bank continues to thrive, with a record earnings of nearly $50 billion last year, strengthened by acquiring First Republic Bank and gaining a significant number of new clients.

Finally, he xpressed concerns over potential new capital requirements for banks by the federal government and warns of instability in the banking sector if interest rates continue to rise, which could stress both banks and highly leveraged companies.

Dimon has been more cautious about the economy, and many think that comes with his position as the CEO of the largest bank in the world. It would be bothersome if he was more risk tolerant.