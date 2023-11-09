JPMorgan were perhaps a little unking to Federal Reserve Chair Powell after this comments on Thursday, saying the remarks were those of a two-handed economist. Paraphrasing:
- there is progress on inflation BUT there is still a “long way to go,”
- while labor markets are tight BUT they are moving towards “better balance”
- economic growth is strong BUT expected to moderate
Yes they are two-handed, like an economist, but none of the above is wide of the mark.
From a note to clients:
- "The forward-looking implication is that the so-far immaculate disinflation may get a little more painful in the future"
- "We still believe the Fed is done hiking for this cycle, but today’s speech should serve as notice that their rhetoric must stay hawkish until they’ve seen further improvement in inflation."
---
JPM continues to expect the rate hike cycle is over. I'd be wary of locking that view down for certain given the view of the big guy in charge: