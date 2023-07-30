JPMorgan affirmed it was remaining with its bearish vioew on the JPY

In their note JPM said that while the yen could gain ground to some extent in the short run, they analysts don't see the Bank of Japan fundamentally altering its loose monetary policy stance for as long as there was no change in what the Bank views as the key determinants of inflation. The BOJ want to see more than the 'cost push' inflation that ahs propelled inflation in the part year-plus. Wage gain-driven inflation is still not visible.

---

USD/JPY (net) gained after the BOJ on Friday:

.