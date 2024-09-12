I posted earlier on Citi dropping its call for a 50bp rate cut next week to 25 bp. Analysts there do expect 50bp in November and December though:
JP Morgan are sticking to its forecast for a 50bp rate cut next week though (announcement due September 18):
- CPI report may incline some FOMC members towards a 25bp cut
- we still see a compelling case for a 50bp move
JPM cite:
- the shift in focus towards the weakening in the labor market
At JPM Asset Management, though, the view is for a 25 bp ratecut next week:
- “Inflation has now cooled to room temperature, there is really not a significant inflation problem”
- the CPI result “does not call for drastic Fed action and I would be happy to see 25 basis points next week”