I posted earlier on Citi dropping its call for a 50bp rate cut next week to 25 bp. Analysts there do expect 50bp in November and December though:

JP Morgan are sticking to its forecast for a 50bp rate cut next week though (announcement due September 18):

CPI report may incline some FOMC members towards a 25bp cut

we still see a compelling case for a 50bp move

JPM cite:

the shift in focus towards the weakening in the labor market

At JPM Asset Management, though, the view is for a 25 bp ratecut next week: