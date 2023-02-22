I posted earlier on:

Separately from the firm, a slightly different take:

"It might be premature to believe that recession is off the table now, when Fed will have done 500bp+ of tightening in a year, and the impact of monetary policy tended to be felt with a lag on the real economy, of as much as 1-2 years"

Markets are unlikely to hit bottom until the Fed ends its aggressive interest-rate hike campaign and begins to cut:

"Historically, equities do not typically bottom before the Fed is advanced with cutting, and we never saw a low before the Fed has even stopped hiking"

"The damage has been done, and the fallout is likely still ahead of us."

Federal Reserve Chair Powell. Not done yet.