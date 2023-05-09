An ICYMI from JPMorgan equity stategist Marko Kolanovic.
- reiterated in a note on Monday that equities are set to weaken for the remainder of the year
- says the full impact of Federal Reserve interest-rate hike will catch up to the economy
- some factors supporting growth — such as strong corporate margins — will wane
- “What equity and more broadly risk markets refuse to acknowledge is that if rate cuts happen this year, it will either be because of the onset of a recession or a significant crisis in financial markets”
Bloomberg (gated) has more.