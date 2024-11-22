Survey on what to expect from the Bank of Japan conducted by Reuters

In summary:

  • Rate Hike Expected in December: 56% of economists expect the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to raise interest rates at its December meeting, driven by yen depreciation and improving economic conditions.

  • Rate Projections:

    • 90% of economists predict the BOJ will raise rates to 0.50% by the end of March 2025.
    • The median terminal rate forecast is 1.00%, with estimates ranging between 0.50% and 2.50%.

  • Impact of Trump’s Presidency:

    • 96% of economists believe Donald Trump’s return to the U.S. presidency will prompt the BOJ to hike rates further, as his policies are expected to stoke inflation globally.

  • Factors Driving BOJ Action:

    • Sustained wage-driven inflation, yen depreciation, and rising import costs are pressuring the BOJ to act decisively to avoid falling behind.
    • The weak yen, which has increased inflation by pushing up import costs, was a key factor behind the BOJ's earlier rate hikes.

  • BOJ Governor's Comments: Governor Kazuo Ueda emphasized the importance of addressing the yen's impact on economic and price stability and hinted at further rate hikes.

  • Economic Context:

    • Japan's economy grew at an annualized rate of 0.9% last quarter, supported by improved consumption but weakened by sluggish capital spending.
    • The BOJ ended negative rates in March and raised the policy rate to 0.25% in July, targeting durable 2% inflation.
