FOMC cut policy rates by 50 bp

  • target range is now 4.75-5.00%
  • 2024 dot down to 4.4%, indicating another 50 bp by year-end (it was line ball, the difference between year end 25bp and 50bp was only one dot) ... expectations are currently 25 bp in November and 25 bp in December.
  • longer-run dot was revised higher to 2.9%
  • dot plot shows 2026 and 2027 both at 2.9%
  • left QT in place

Economic forecasts

  • GDP was revised to 2.0% for 2024-2027
  • Unemployment Rate revised higher to 4.4% in 2024 and 2025
  • Unemployment Rate seen to 4.3% in 2026, and 4.2% in 2027
  • Core-PCE in 2024 moved to 2.6% (vs. 2.8% prior), 2025 2.2% (vs. 2.3%), 2026 unchanged at 2.0%

One dissent (first from a Fed Governor in 19 years)

  • Bowman dissented in favour of a 25 bp cut

More:

