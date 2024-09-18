FOMC cut policy rates by 50 bp

target range is now 4.75-5.00%

2024 dot down to 4.4%, indicating another 50 bp by year-end (it was line ball, the difference between year end 25bp and 50bp was only one dot) ... expectations are currently 25 bp in November and 25 bp in December.

longer-run dot was revised higher to 2.9%

dot plot shows 2026 and 2027 both at 2.9%

left QT in place

Economic forecasts

GDP was revised to 2.0% for 2024-2027

Unemployment Rate revised higher to 4.4% in 2024 and 2025

Unemployment Rate seen to 4.3% in 2026, and 4.2% in 2027

Core-PCE in 2024 moved to 2.6% (vs. 2.8% prior), 2025 2.2% (vs. 2.3%), 2026 unchanged at 2.0%

One dissent (first from a Fed Governor in 19 years)

Bowman dissented in favour of a 25 bp cut

