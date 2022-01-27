The KC Fed composite index rose to 24 from a revised 22 last month (was 23).

Manufacturing came in at 20 vs 11 last month (revised from 10).

Employment 24 vs 18 last month

Shipments 5 vs 13 last month

New orders 14 vs 22 last month

Backlog of orders 27 vs 9 last month

Avg workweek 8 vs 8 last month

Prices received 49 vs 46 last month

Prices paid 64 vs 67 last month

Exports 6 vs 1 last month

Delivery times 38 vs 44 last month

Inventories Materials 27 vs 17 last month

Inventories Finished goods 8 vs 4 last month

From Chad Wilkerson from the KC Fed:

“Regional factory activity expanded at a faster pace in January. However, over half of firms indicated that 10% or more of their workers were out at some point in January due to COVID. Expectations for future activity remained strong, despite firms reporting difficulties from COVID, labor shortages, and continued supply chain issues.”

For the full report click here